Today’s Banner Lecture

I feel so fortunate to be a member of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture and live ten minutes away. This series of noontime lectures are once again open to the public ( members only) and present authors sharing insights from their work. Today’s talk centered on the May 5-6, 1864 Battle of the Wilderness in Spotsylvania County, VA which, for the first time, pitted Ulysses Grant against Robert E. Lee. Although considered a stalemate, historians have drawn many conclusions about the strategies and actions of the two military leaders in this drawn-out bloody conflict.

