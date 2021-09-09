Previous
Meditation Circle by allie912
Photo 4173

Meditation Circle

A resident artist at Lewis Ginter created this using stones painted in summer workshops.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane ace
How neat! We have a labyrinth near us that I walk sometimes.
September 9th, 2021  
