How Can I Trust Him? by allie912
Photo 4257

How Can I Trust Him?

Waiting for my appointment to get my car inspected, I reached over to see what candy was being offered. Surprise! None what so ever. Would a spider suffice?
2nd December 2021 2nd Dec 21

Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Rick Schies ace
I should have one of those in my office LOL
December 2nd, 2021  
