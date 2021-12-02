Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4257
How Can I Trust Him?
Waiting for my appointment to get my car inspected, I reached over to see what candy was being offered. Surprise! None what so ever. Would a spider suffice?
2nd December 2021
2nd Dec 21
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8610
photos
28
followers
44
following
1166% complete
11
1
WhatintheWorld
iPad Air (2020)
1st December 2021 1:05pm
spider
prank
Rick Schies
ace
I should have one of those in my office LOL
December 2nd, 2021
