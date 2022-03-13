Sign up
Photo 4358
Crazy March
Yesterday mid sixties and sun. Today, heavy rain followed by plunging temperatures and then came snow, 28 degrees and finally the sun came out!
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
12th March 2022 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
