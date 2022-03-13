Previous
Crazy March by allie912
Crazy March

Yesterday mid sixties and sun. Today, heavy rain followed by plunging temperatures and then came snow, 28 degrees and finally the sun came out!
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Allison Williams

