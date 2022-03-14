Previous
What a Difference a Day Makes by allie912
Photo 4359

What a Difference a Day Makes

Afternoon shadows followed by morning sun (even though the temperature was still below freezing) gave the garden gnomes a chance to come out from under their coat of snow.
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
