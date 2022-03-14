Sign up
Photo 4359
What a Difference a Day Makes
Afternoon shadows followed by morning sun (even though the temperature was still below freezing) gave the garden gnomes a chance to come out from under their coat of snow.
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
0
0
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
13th March 2022 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
gnomes
