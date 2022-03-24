Sign up
Photo 4369
Chicken Dinner, the Easy Way
Rotisserie chicken, Stovetop Stuffing mix, Bob Evans mashed potatoes, frozen peas with Pearl onions added and microwaved, and a package of chicken gravy reconstituted.
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
dinner
MamaBec
ace
Now THAT is the way a very healthy mind works!
March 24th, 2022
