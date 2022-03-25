Previous
It’s Crystal Clear by allie912
Photo 4370

It’s Crystal Clear

I have never had to wrestle a package longer or harder than I did yesterday, trying to cut or tear this cardboard box fastened on every edge with heavy duty tape. The irony is that the item being reviewed is a healing crystal which I had ordered to aid in the recovery process for my broken wrist. By the end of my struggle, my whole hand felt worse.
The order contained a very lovely purple crystal geode and a bracelet made of many colored beads. I do have to cringe at the typo in the accompanying booklet. Did you catch it?
Allison Williams

@allie912
