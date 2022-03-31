Previous
Next
Not Your Typical Bureau by allie912
Photo 4376

Not Your Typical Bureau

On top, marble. Below all kinds of beautifully worked wood.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise