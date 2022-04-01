Bridges through History

I keep in contact with my childhood hometown in Connecticut through a monthly newsletter. Last night I had the fun of attending a Zoom lecture at the Mark Twain Library in Redding. The topic was the history of the 69 unique bridges of the Merritt Parkway in Fairfield County. This 37 mile scenic parkway, completed in 1940 is one of a few U.S. highways listed in the National Register of Historic Places. It is noted for the beauty of the forest through which it passes, but also for the unique architectural design of each of the 69 overpasses. One man. architect George L. Dunkelberger, designed them all, mostly in the Art Deco style popular at the time. Some of the bridges were constructed by the WPA. When I was a youngster traveling this scenic route with my Mom to shop at Bloomingdale’s in Stamford, I was totally oblivious to the wonder of this highway. Now I only wish I could return to admire the beauty of its design.