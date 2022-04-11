Sign up
Photo 4387
Ready for Dinner
This is a Venus Fly Trap that grandson Henry got at his Dad's last gig. When I asked if he had fed it yet, Mother Sarah said instructions were just to provide distilled water. So the question is, does this plant go out hunting on its own?
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
plant
,
fly
,
"venus
,
trap"
