Ready for Dinner by allie912
Photo 4387

Ready for Dinner

This is a Venus Fly Trap that grandson Henry got at his Dad’s last gig. When I asked if he had fed it yet, Mother Sarah said instructions were just to provide distilled water. So the question is, does this plant go out hunting on its own?
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
