Previous
Next
In Extremis by allie912
Photo 4388

In Extremis

This is the second bush that has given up the ghost on this spot. The first was knock out roses. This failing azalea is a real contrast to the one thriving next to it. Perhaps the soil is bad in that section.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1202% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise