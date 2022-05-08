Sign up
Photo 4414
Say it with Flowers
A beautiful Mother’s Day bouquet from daughter Meg and her family started the weekend off right. Meg said she wanted me to be able to enjoy it all weekend long. I promise you, I will!
8th May 2022
8th May 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
daughter
,
bouquet
Phil Howcroft
it is a beautiful bouquet for you Allison, enjoy
May 8th, 2022
