Previous
Next
Idyllic by allie912
Photo 4417

Idyllic

In the Asian garden at Lewis Ginter. The duck is enjoying the Spring sunshine.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1210% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise