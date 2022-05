New Girl in the Neighborhood

You know how they say having kids or pets will help you make friends? It is certainly true with this little bundle of fluff. I met her and her owner last week, and I was not the only one to stop and chat. Today I ran into them again, and learned she is being leash trained and housebroken and making progress at both. I picked her up for a moment and I swear she weighs no more than a dandelion. I’m looking forward to keeping up with her progress.