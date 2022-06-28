Sign up
Photo 4465
They’re Back!
After being removed for a garden clean-up, the Dale Chihuly Red Reeds have been re-installed at the VMFA. Such a bright spot in the pool, we are glad to have them back!
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Tags
vmfa
,
chihuly
