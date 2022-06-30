Sign up
Photo 4467
Members’ Tour of the Studio School
I’ve never taken a studio class at the VMFA, but that may change. They offer so many courses in a variety of disciplines. Or I could just pop in and admire the works on display by the talented students.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9030
photos
27
followers
43
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
29th June 2022 9:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
studio
,
vmfa
