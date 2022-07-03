Sign up
Photo 4470
No One Here But Us Flowers
Looking for photo ops this afternoon, I realized everyone was hunkered down in the air conditioning. Well, at least the flower beds were willing to pose.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
13
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
2nd July 2022 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
