Photo 4473
A Change of Perspective
This is a painting made from a slide. The student who made this picture worked the whole time on what she thought was a river. Then when she had completed her assignment, the instructor turned the paper to show it was actually a waterfall.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
painting
