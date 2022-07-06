Previous
A Change of Perspective by allie912
A Change of Perspective

This is a painting made from a slide. The student who made this picture worked the whole time on what she thought was a river. Then when she had completed her assignment, the instructor turned the paper to show it was actually a waterfall.
6th July 2022

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
