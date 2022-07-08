Sign up
Photo 4475
Max and his Spirit Animal
Just in time for his birthday, I sent Max a garden gnome with a talent for the guitar. I have a feeling it will take up residence with Max in his studio, but I could be wrong.
Thanks to Sarah for the picture.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
2
WhatintheWorld
iPhone 13
7th July 2022 3:26pm
guitar
man
gnome
mandolin
