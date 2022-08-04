Previous
Next
Moments in Time by allie912
Photo 4502

Moments in Time

A vintage window in the historic Branch House juxtaposed with a photo from the chaotic days when the Civil War monuments came down, not far from this museum.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1233% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise