Photo 4509
Everybody’s a Critic
Look what I found in the alley with the rest of the trash! I feel kind of bad and wonder why it was abandoned. Maybe someone will take it home and give it a place of honor.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
10th August 2022 4:32pm
Tags
art
,
painting
,
alley
