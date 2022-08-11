Previous
Everybody's a Critic by allie912
Everybody’s a Critic

Look what I found in the alley with the rest of the trash! I feel kind of bad and wonder why it was abandoned. Maybe someone will take it home and give it a place of honor.
11th August 2022

Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
