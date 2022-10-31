Previous
Seen at Virginia House by allie912
Photo 4590

Seen at Virginia House

Some of the statuary seen at Virginia House on Sunday afternoon. The little guy with whom I am holding hands has a story attached to him.
When our son Max was about 3, we were touring the grounds of Virginia House one summer afternoon, and he discovered this rolypoly little guy. He must have thought it was a little kid. He rushed up and gave it a big hug, at which time the statue started to teeter. I practically flew through the air to keep it from falling. I don’t think he even knew what we were so upset about, but it really got my heart pumping!
