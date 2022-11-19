Sign up
Photo 4609
Simultaneously
All on the same plant. Tonight the temperatures plunge so I don’t think we’ll see many more sunflowers
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9314
photos
23
followers
38
following
4602
4603
4604
4605
4606
4607
4608
4609
4606
4702
4703
4607
4704
4608
4609
4705
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
18th November 2022 3:29pm
Tags
sunflowers
