Photo 4610
Up Close and Personal
An unidentified flower, possibly wild. Looks almost like some technological break-through.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
WhatintheWorld
Taken
18th November 2022 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flower
