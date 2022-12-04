Sign up
Photo 4624
License to Tell
Just a few of the Virginia license plates I saw on my walk. Drivers can advertise their special causes or design a personal motto. Just another creative outlet.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9344
photos
23
followers
38
following
1266% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
2nd December 2022 3:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
“license
,
plates”
