Previous
Next
License to Tell by allie912
Photo 4624

License to Tell

Just a few of the Virginia license plates I saw on my walk. Drivers can advertise their special causes or design a personal motto. Just another creative outlet.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1266% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise