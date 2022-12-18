Sign up
Photo 4638
For the Pageant
Tomorrow morning is the annual Christmas pageant at our church with all parts played by children. Since I no longer have kids at WPC, I am doing my part by making cookies for the After Party.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
