Previous
Next
For the Pageant by allie912
Photo 4638

For the Pageant

Tomorrow morning is the annual Christmas pageant at our church with all parts played by children. Since I no longer have kids at WPC, I am doing my part by making cookies for the After Party.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1270% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise