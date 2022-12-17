Livestream

VMFA's Dr. Leo Mazow, curator of Storied
Strings: The Guitar in American Art and VMFA's
Louise B. and J. Harwood Cochrane Curator of
American Art, in conversation with guitar dealer
and historian Walter Carter and guitar technician
and historian Joe Glaser. Mazow brings together
these esteemed Nashville-based guitar
aficionados for a discussion about some of the
fascinating instruments they have handled over
their careers, including several that are on view in The Storied Strings exhibition.
Tickets to attend the discussion in person were $5 for museum members or $8 for nonmembers. If you wanted to watch from the comfort of your home, it was free whether a member or not. And since it was teeming rain all day, who wouldn’t prefer to stay home?