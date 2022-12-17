Livestream

VMFA's Dr. Leo Mazow, curator of Storied

Strings: The Guitar in American Art and VMFA's

Louise B. and J. Harwood Cochrane Curator of

American Art, in conversation with guitar dealer

and historian Walter Carter and guitar technician

and historian Joe Glaser. Mazow brings together

these esteemed Nashville-based guitar

aficionados for a discussion about some of the

fascinating instruments they have handled over

their careers, including several that are on view in The Storied Strings exhibition.

Tickets to attend the discussion in person were $5 for museum members or $8 for nonmembers. If you wanted to watch from the comfort of your home, it was free whether a member or not. And since it was teeming rain all day, who wouldn’t prefer to stay home?