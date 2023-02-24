Sign up
Photo 4706
I Can Do It Myself
Spotted going up the steps of the conservatory at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The gentleman is just a friendly passerby. Isn’t it nice that Mom could slow down and let her little one explore?
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9508
photos
23
followers
37
following
1289% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
WhatintheWorld
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
toddler
