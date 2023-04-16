Previous
Next
Should I Come or Should I Go? by allie912
Photo 4757

Should I Come or Should I Go?

This is actually the Bassett hound I featured in a photo a few days ago. This time she is under her own steam.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise