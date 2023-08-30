Previous
Book Quiz by allie912
Photo 4893

Book Quiz

I was cleaning out a closet and found this wonderful skirt from my library days. How many of these children’s books do you recognize?
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Danette Thompson ace
I’ll bet you had many conversations with that skirt. I only recognize some.
August 30th, 2023  
