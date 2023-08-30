Sign up
Photo 4893
Book Quiz
I was cleaning out a closet and found this wonderful skirt from my library days. How many of these children’s books do you recognize?
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
skirt
Danette Thompson
ace
I’ll bet you had many conversations with that skirt. I only recognize some.
August 30th, 2023
