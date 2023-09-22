Previous
Miscommunication
Miscommunication

What he said: One hundred pounds, even
What I thought he said: one hundred pound vegan.
Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
