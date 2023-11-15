Sign up
Photo 4969
Donations from a Local Store
Mary Alice contacted her local Walgreen’s, and they gave her all sorts of current magazines and puzzle and game books — just the sort of reading matter for a purely recreational library. There is even a magazine featuring Taylor Swift!
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot.
November 15th, 2023
