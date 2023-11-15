Previous
Donations from a Local Store by allie912
Donations from a Local Store

Mary Alice contacted her local Walgreen’s, and they gave her all sorts of current magazines and puzzle and game books — just the sort of reading matter for a purely recreational library. There is even a magazine featuring Taylor Swift!
Allison Williams

John Falconer ace
Nice shot.
November 15th, 2023  
