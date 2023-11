What I Did Today

Since Thanksgiving shopping and chores are done and it rained all day, I spent my time doing what I love best — reading. This is a memoir of wonderful writer, actor, director 95 year old Mel Brooks. One chapter was about the making of Young Frankenstein, a movie I had never seen, so thanks to the wonders of streaming cable I got to correct that omission and have fun bringing Mel Brooks’ book to life.