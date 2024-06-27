Previous
Cooling Station by allie912
Cooling Station

Finally an overheated bird came to sip and snack. A blue jay has also been hanging out which definitely makes it more fun.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Lynda Parker
So good they're coming to use the cooling off station in your yard.
June 27th, 2024  
