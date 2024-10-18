Previous
Morning dew web by alliw
Morning dew web

This caught my eye while walking my dogs. Not sure it’s come out as defined as I would have liked but still interesting.
Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
