Froggy rescue by alliw
23 / 365

Froggy rescue

My husband saved this frog from a waterlogged planter in the garden, the poor thing couldn’t get out! It is now very happy in our fish pond with lots of plants and lily pads for cover. I liked the markings on it’s back 😁.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
