24 / 365
Autumn Drop
I have been trying to get a shot of this tree for a few weeks before all the leaves drop off. The sun was on it yesterday as I drove past so I stopped the car and took a picture. It’s a beautiful tree.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
24
photos
4
followers
1
following
1
365
iPhone 15
18th October 2024 10:53am
tree
,
green
,
sky
,
blue
,
golden
,
leaves
,
grass
,
autumn
