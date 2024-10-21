Previous
Chirpy chirpy cheep cheep! by alliw
25 / 365

Chirpy chirpy cheep cheep!

We have a collection of metal birds in the garden after inheriting lots of interesting garden paraphernalia when my mother in law moved into a home. They add a touch of colour on a dull day!
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
6% complete

