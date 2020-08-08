Previous
Abandoned
Abandoned

It is a mystery where this old canoe came from! It is in the river at a spot between two very small tunnels (pipes really) which it could not get through, and about 6 foot down. Someone must have lifted it over a fence and dropped it in the river!
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

