365 / 365
Lupins
An abstract look at the flower border of mostl;y lupins.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Photo Details
Tags
abstract
,
flora
,
abstract-55
M. Brutus
ace
That is an interesting technique that you have used. I am not familiar with that one. Not sure whether it is optical or digital. I have a feeling from you profile statement that it is probably optical. But that is just a guess. I agree with most of what you say regarding fyour photographic philosophy. I too have resisted my daughters' and friends' suggestion that I post more on social media websites. And this place frustrates me because most people react more to a mediocre photograph of a pretty kitty than they do to a much more challenging or creative shot of the natural world or from society. But I have encounter some very interesting and accomplish people who happen to share an interest in photography here. So I continue to post with occasion lapses of varying durations. But I will look forward to following your project from now on. And I seem to notice that this photo completes a year, being 365 out of 365. If so, congratulations to you.
June 26th, 2021
365 Project
