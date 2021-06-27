Sign up
Photo 366
1—125
Today's june21words is "Numbers".
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Tags
wall
,
numbers
,
june21words
