Photo 371

Chin

Photography can be brutally honest! I took this selfie for the jul21words today which is "inch/chin" and was shocked when I sam the result. I need to go back on to the diet I think.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Andrew-Bede Allsop

