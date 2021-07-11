Previous
Next
Portrait by allsop
Photo 379

Portrait

I made a street candid photograph of this gentleman and uploaded it to my 'Critique Please' album a couple of days ago and here he is with his wife in a more formal photograph.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise