Photo 379
Portrait
I made a street candid photograph of this gentleman and uploaded it to my 'Critique Please' album a couple of days ago and here he is with his wife in a more formal photograph.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
9th July 2021 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
