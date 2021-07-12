Sign up
Photo 380
Monument to Past and Future Sacrifices?
I often stand and ponder our War memorial wondering if the two empty panels will ever contain names? I hope and pray not.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
12th July 2021 5:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
memorial
,
cenotaph
,
sixws-120
