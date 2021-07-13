Previous
Next
Morning sunlight creeps into the darkness by allsop
Photo 381

Morning sunlight creeps into the darkness

I love it when the early morning sunlight creeps round the corner to dispel the darkness that blankets the house.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Great shot!
July 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise