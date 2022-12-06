Sign up
Photo 558
Argonaut Wallpaper Detail
Continuing with some images from the sculpture exhibition by Jason Welsher-Mills held at The Harley Gallery in Welbeck Abbey, Nottinghamshire.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd December 2022 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
his
,
jason
,
argonauts
,
wisher-mills
