Paper Flowers

What a surprise our grandchildren can be! Callum, the 14 year old Grandson, wanted to buy some flowers for his girlfriend on Valentine's Day but they were too expensive so he thought he would try making some himself, it took him four hours and this is the result. I am willing to bet that the favoured girl would appreciate these, and treasure them, far more than she would if they were real flowers. His grandparents are immensely proud of him.

Have to declare that I did not take this photograph, it was done by Callum's dad David (my #2 son).