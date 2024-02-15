Previous
Paper Flowers by allsop
Paper Flowers

What a surprise our grandchildren can be! Callum, the 14 year old Grandson, wanted to buy some flowers for his girlfriend on Valentine's Day but they were too expensive so he thought he would try making some himself, it took him four hours and this is the result. I am willing to bet that the favoured girl would appreciate these, and treasure them, far more than she would if they were real flowers. His grandparents are immensely proud of him.
Have to declare that I did not take this photograph, it was done by Callum's dad David (my #2 son).
Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
JackieR ace
That's so romantic
February 15th, 2024  
