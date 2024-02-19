Previous
Dorset Apple Tray Bake by allsop
Photo 703

Dorset Apple Tray Bake

Tried out a new recipe courtesy of Mary Berry. You can't see it until it is cut open but it is has a layer of apples inside as well as those on top. It can be eaten as a cake or a pudding with ice-cream or custard. Sheer indulgence!
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
