Previous
168 / 365
I was challenged by Petespost to demonstrate how light can change the aspect of a photo, this collage was the result. All four images were made at different times today starting top left and going clockwise: 0624, 1305, 1542, 1640.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography!
Tags
landscape
,
collage
,
get-pushed-569
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@mirroroflife
I have posted my response to your challenge, hope you like.
June 28th, 2023
