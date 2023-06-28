Previous
by allsop
I was challenged by Petespost to demonstrate how light can change the aspect of a photo, this collage was the result. All four images were made at different times today starting top left and going clockwise: 0624, 1305, 1542, 1640.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@mirroroflife I have posted my response to your challenge, hope you like.
