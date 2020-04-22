Sign up
Path in the walled garden
Looking nice and tidy, looking forward to the roses and other flowers coming out.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Album
Homeland
Camera
X70
Taken
21st April 2020 3:25pm
Tags
landscape
,
walled garden
